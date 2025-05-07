One of the documentaries we’re most intrigued by at the Cannes Film Festival is Alina Gorlova, Simon Mozgovyi, and Yelizaveta Smit’s Militantropos, which debuts in the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar. Exploring the human condition amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the first teaser trailer ahead of the film’s world premiere.

Here’s the synopsis: “MILITANTROPOS captures the human condition through the fractured realities of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The film pieces together everyday lives transformed by war — those who flee, those who lose everything, and those who stay to resist and fight — tracing both the instinct to survive and the need for closeness. Amid devastation and atrocity, the human is absorbed into war — and war, in turn, becomes part of the human.”

“Our collective started filming as a reflex on the first day of the full-scale invasion,” producer Eugene Rachkovsky of Tabor told Variety. “After 11 years of working as a collective and experiencing the war side by side, it felt natural to make a collective document of time and explore war as a phenomenon.”

See the exclusive teaser below.