While they’ve only backed a few documentaries, notably De Palma, Boys State, Occupied City, and the re-release of Stop Making Sense, A24’s latest foray into the realm of non-fiction explores the psychic realm. Look Into My Eyes, from After Tiller, Miss Americana, and Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields director Lana Wilson, follows a group of New York City psychics as they conduct deeply intimate readings for their clients, revealing a kaleidoscope of connection, healing, and the eternal need to have witnesses to better see ourselves. Ahead of a September 6 release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Jake Kring-Schreifels said in his Sundance review, “Ask enough people what they think about psychics and clairvoyants, and you’ll probably get eye-rolls. Whether referencing the storefront tarot readers or the more seriously minded seers who perform seances and communicate with those who have transitioned into the afterlife, the impression of this spiritual trade is generally disbelief. What’s unique about director Lana Wilson’s latest documentary, which primarily highlights seven psychics living in various parts of New York City, is that it never aims to persuade you against that reaction. In this deeply moving, compassionate exploration, determining whether this small and goofy group actually has real powers is beside the point.”

See the trailer below.