After seeing some 18 months ago at Sundance Film Festival in 2024, I’ve been waiting for release news of Scott Cumming’s formally compelling documentary Realm of Satan. Now picked up by Monument Releasing, it’ll finally arrive at select theaters beginning next month and they’ve unveiled the new trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “A singular portrait depicting Satanists in both the every day and the extraordinary REALM OF SATAN is a ritualistic documentary that casts a spell on viewers, luring them into a mystical world of magic, mystery, and misanthropy.”

I said in my Sundance review, “Made in collaboration with the Church of Satan, as stated in its opening titles, Scott Cumming’s Realm of Satan doesn’t seek to expose hidden secrets of the religion, investigate the church’s place amongst belief systems, or, for the most part, even hear from those who may oppose its teachings. Rather, solely through a series of inspired cinematic tableaus, we are invited to take a look from the inside to witness the practices and everyday lives of those who follow this atheistic path. Due to the welcome decision of not delving deeper into the minds of the subjects––as well as displaying little input on the part of the filmmaker apart from the frames he chooses to capture––Realm of Satan becomes a compelling Rorschach test for how one may perceive the religious.”

See the trailer below.