After crafting a pair of impressive horror features with 2009’s The Loved Ones and 2015’s The Devil’s Candy, Australian filmmaker Sean Byrne is finally returning a decade later with a new film. Dangerous Animals, starring Jai Courtney, Hassie Harrison, and Josh Heuston, is a shark thriller that meets serial killer horror feature. Ahead of a June 6 release, the first trailer and poster have now arrived from IFC Films and Shudder.

Here’s the brief synopsis: “When Zephyr, a rebellious surfer, is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat, she must figure out how to escape before he carries out a ritualistic feeding to the sharks below.”

See the teaser below.