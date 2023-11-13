Whether you are shutting down inane audience “questions” or using your clout to get indie films financed, most involved in the new generation of Star Wars are utilizing their ubiquity for good. Daisy Ridley once again proved her acting chops earlier this year with Rachel Lambert’s indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying, which opened the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will arrive in theaters in January. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: Lost on the dreary Oregon coast, Fran finds solace in her cubicle, listening to the constant hum of officemates and occasionally daydreaming to pass the time. She is ghosting through life, unable to pop her bubble of isolation, when a friendly new coworker, Robert, persistently tries to connect with her. Though it goes against every fiber of her being, she may have to give this guy a chance.”

I said in my review, “While she says her banal, nondescript, spreadsheet-crafting office job is the only thing she loves in life––besides cottage cheese––one wouldn’t guess it from the way Fran Larsen (Daisy Ridley) carries out her dreary 9-to-5 routine. Spending the labored minutes staring at leakage in the ceiling tiles, gazing at her computer screen, and barely speaking a word to her overenthusiastic colleagues, Larsen has something more existential eating away at her soul: she’s preoccupied with dying. Whether it’s being washed up on a beach, hanging from a crane outside her window, being consumed by the forest, or a violent car crash, she has recurring visions of what could be an escape from her lonely life of isolation. Although not feeling fully formed with its emotionally rushed finale, Rachel Lambert’s Sometimes I Think About Dying is a humorously droll, narratively restrained look at the feigned personalities of workplace office culture and the social anxieties of being forced into such spaces.”

See the trailer below.

Sometimes I Think About Dying opens on January 25, 2024.