After the punchy, entertaining Dinner in America and Snack Shack, director Adam Carter Rehmeier is back with his fifth feature, Carolina Caroline. Reteaming with Kyle Gallner and bringing Samara Weaving along for the ride, the crime romance premiered at TIFF and will now roll out on June 5 from Magnolia Pictures. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Acclaimed director Adam Carter Rehmeier’s romantic crime thriller stars Samara Weaving (READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME) as Caroline Daniels, whose desire to leave her small Texas town brings her into the orbit of a charismatic con man (Kyle Gallner), and together they weave a path of crime and passion across the American Southeast. Also starring Kyra Sedgwick, the film features a wide-ranging country music soundtrack, with tracks from artists such as Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Loretta Lynn, and over a dozen others.”

Jared Mobarak said in his review, “Written by Tom Dean and directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier, Carolina Caroline plays on-screen as a love story first and foremost. It’s that sensibility which drew Rehmeier to the material, he and Dean working to turn a posher Oliver into the country western vagabond we see. We’re talking a love-at-first-sight romance, too––Caroline silently watches him scam her boss at the register while Oliver keeps looking over at her to make sure she’s paying attention. He likes her boldness to come out and demand the money he stole back. She likes that he complies with a smile before inexplicably dropping her name to stoke her intrigue further.”

See the trailer below.