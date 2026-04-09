Ahead of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, taking place May 12 to 23, the lineup has now been unveiled. Iris Knobloch, President of the Festival de Cannes, and Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate, have revealed the slate this morning.

Highlights include Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s All of a Sudden, Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord, Jane Schoenbrun’s Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Kokurojo: The Samurai and the Prisoner, Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Minotaur, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Sheep in the Box, Paweł Pawlikowski’s Fatherland, Ira Sachs’ The Man I Love, Pedro Almodóvar’s Bitter Christmas, Nicolas Winding Refn’s Her Private Hell, Valeska Grisebach’s The Dreamed Adventure, Asghar Farhadi’s Parallel Tales, and more.

Explore the lineup below, with new images where available.

Competition

The Electric Kiss (Pierre Salvadori) (Opening)

All of a Sudden (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

The Beloved (Rodrigo Sorogoyen)

Bitter Christmas (Pedro Almodóvar)

La Bola Negra (Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi)

Coward (Lukas Dhont)

The Dreamed Adventure (Valeska Grisebach)

Fatherland (Paweł Pawlikowski)

Fjord (Cristian Mungiu)

Garance (Jeanne Herry)

Gentle Monster (Marie Kreutzer)

Histoires de la nuit (Lea Mysius)

Hope (Na Hong-Jin)

The Man I Love (Ira Sachs)

Minotaur (Andrey Zvyagintsev)

Moulin (László Nemes)

Nagi Notes (Kôji Fukada)

Notre Salut (Emmanuel Marre)

Parallel Stories (Asghar Farhadi)

Sheep in the Box (Hirokazu Kore-eda)

The Unknown (Arthur Harari)

Un Certain Regard

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma (Jane Schoenbrun) (Opening)

All the Lovers in the Night (Yukiko Sode)

Benimana (Marie Clémentine Dusabejambo)

Club Kid (Jordan Firstman)

Congo Boy (Rafiki Fariala)

Le Corset (Louis Clichy)

Elephants in the Fog (Abinash Bikram Shah)

Everytime (Sandra Wollner)

I Am Always Your Maternal Animal (Valentina Maurel)

I’ll Be Gone in June (Katharina Rivilis)

La más dulce (Laïla Marrakchi)

The Meltdown (Manuela Martelli)

Ulya (Viesturs Kairišs)

Yesterday the Eye Didn’t Sleep (Rakan Mayasi)

Out of Competition

L’Abandon (Vincent Garenq)

La bataille de Gaulle: L’âge de fer (Antonin Baudry)

Diamond (Andy Garcia)

Her Private Hell (Nicolas Winding Refn)

Karma (Guillaume Canet)

L’objet du délit (Agnès Jaoui)

Midnight Screenings



Colony (Yeon Sang-ho)

Full Phil (Quentin Dupieux)

Jim Queen (Nicolas Athane and Marco Nguyen)

Roma elastica (Bertrand Mandico)

Sanguine (Marion Le Coroller)

Cannes Premiere

Cantona (David Tryhorn and Ben Nicola)

Kokurojo: The Samurai and the Prisoner (Kiyoshi Kurosawa)

Propeller One-Way Night Coach (John Travolta)

The Third Night (Daniel Auteuil)

Vistitation (Volker Schlöndorff)

Special Screenings

Avedon (Ron Howard)

John Lennon: The Last Interview (Steven Soderbergh)

Les matins merveilleux (Avril Besson)

Les survivants du Che (Christophe Réveille)

