Following his directorial debut Sorry to Bother You, Boots Riley is back with his follow-up I Love Boosters. Starring Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, LaKeith Stanfield, Will Poulter, Don Cheadle, and Demi Moore, the film opened SXSW this month to a strong response. Ahead of a May 22 release, NEON has now dropped the new trailer.

Here’s the brief synopsis: “A crew of professional shoplifters take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven. It’s like community service.”

John Fink said in his review, “A parody of dialectical materialism (you’ll understand what this means when you see the film), superficial economies, and the cult of fast fashion, I Love Boosters—the second feature from rapper, activist, and filmmaker Boots Riley—proves a spirited and hilarious comedy in its first two acts before falling back on action-comedy tropes in its finale. Perhaps there’s no way to fully sustain the gonzo energy delivered in its set-up, which initially offers a sharp critique of capitalism as biting as Riley’s debut feature Sorry to Bother You.”

See the trailer and poster below.