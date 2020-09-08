The fall film festival season, one unlike any other, continues on as BFI London Film Festival have announced the full lineup for their 68th edition. Featuring both virtually and physical screenings, the festival takes place between October 7-18. The physical screenings will occur at BFI Southbank and cinemas across the UK while all virtual screenings are geo-blocked to the UK, though Festival talks and LFF Expanded are available to experience for free from anywhere in the world. The lineup features Pixar’s latest animation Soul, as well as new films by Tsai Ming-liang, Francis Lee, Chloé Zhao, Steve McQueen, Garrett Bradley, Christian Petzold, Chaitanya Tamhane, Miranda July, and more.

“This has been such a period of uncertainty and change across the industry and when we embarked on a radical new plans for our 2020 edition, we stepped into unknown territory,” said Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival Director. “But we’ve been so encouraged by the adventurousness of filmmakers and rights holders, the unwavering support of our collaborators and the spirit of unity and experimentation. And I feel like we have accelerated so many of our longer term plans in just a few months – especially our desire to offer audiences across the UK greater access to the LFF. We all want to be back in cinemas, seeing films on the big screen, together, immersed. But we also want to keep seeing new cinematic storytelling from all parts of the world, hearing different voices and perspectives; this version of LFF delivers on both of those aims. I could not be prouder to work with so many amazing professionals, artists and creative businesses to make these absolutely cracking new films, series, talks and XR programmes available to audiences. ”

Check out the lineup below, with “V” indicating virtual screenings and “C” indicating cinema screenings.

180° RULE | Farnoosh Samadi | Iran | 2020 | Debate | V

200 METERS | Ameen Nayfeh | Palestine | 2020 | Debate | V

A COMMON CRIME | Francisco Márquez | Argentina, Brazil, Switzerland 2020 | Dare | V

A DAY-OFF OF KASUMI ARIMURA | d. Hirokazu Kore-eda | w. Sakura Higa | Japan 2020 |Journey (Series) | V

AFRICAN APOCALYPSE | Rob Lemkin | UK 2020 | Debate | V

AFTER LOVE | Aleem Khan | UK 2020 | Love | V + C

AMMONITE | Francis Lee| UK 2020 | Closing Film | C

ANOTHER ROUND | Thomas Vinterberg| Denmark 2020 | Journey | V + C

BAD TALES | Fabio D’Innocenzo, Damiano D’Innocenzo | Italy 2020 | Dare | V

BLOODY NOSE, EMPTY POCKETS | Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross | USA 2020 | Journey | V

THE CHEATERS | Paulette McDonagh | Australia 1929 | Treasures | V

THE CHESS GAME OF THE WIND | Mohammad Reza Aslani | Iran 1976 | Treasures | V

CICADA | Matt Fifer and Kieran Mulcare | USA 2020 | Love | V

DAYS | Tsai Ming-Liang | Taiwan 2020 | Love | V* (*Days will have a single cinema screenings at ICA and BFI Southbank)

DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA | Spike Lee | USA 2020 | Create | V + C

DELIA DERBYSHIRE: THE MYTHS AND LEGENDARY TAPES | Caroline Catz | UK 2020 | Create | V

THE DISCIPLE | Chaitanya Tamhane | India 2020 | Create | V

FAREWELL AMOR | Ekwa Msangi | USA 2020 | Love | V

FRIENDSHIP’S DEATH | Peter Wollen | UK 1987 | Treasures | V

GENUS PAN | Lav Diaz | Philippines 2020 | Journey | V

GOLD FOR DOGS | Anna Cazenave Cambet | France 2020 | Journey | V

HERSELF | Phyllida Lloyd | UK 2020 | Love | V + C

HONEYMOOD | Talya Lavie | Israel 2020 | Laugh | V

I AM SAMUEL | Pete Murimi | Kenya 2020 | Journey | V

IDENTIFYING FEATURES | Fernanda Valadez | Mexico-Spain 2020 | Journey | V

IF IT WERE LOVE | Patric Chiha | France 2020 | Love | V

INDUSTRY | d. Lena Dunham, Tinge Krishnan, Ed Lilly | w. Mickey Down, Konrad Kay | UK 2020 | Journey (Series) | V

THE INTRUDER | Natalia Meta | Argentina-Mexico 2020 | Dare | V

KAJILLIONAIRE | Miranda July | USA 2020 | Laugh | V

LIMBO | Ben Sharrock | UK 2020 | Journey | V

MANGROVE | Steve McQueen | UK 2020 | Opening Film (Series) | C

MOGUL MOWGLI | Bassam Tariq | UK 2020 | Dare | V + C

NEVER GONNA SNOW AGAIN | Małgorzata Szumowska, Michał Englert | Poland-Germany | Laugh | V

NEW ORDER | Michel Franco | Mexico 2020 | Dare | V

NOMADLAND | Chloé Zhao | USA 2020 | Journey | C

NOTTURNO | Gianfranco Rosi | Italy-Germany-France 2020 | Journey | V

ONE MAN AND HIS SHOES | Yemi Bamiro | UK 2020 | Debate | V

THE PAINTER AND THE THIEF |Benjamin Ree | Norway 2020 | Create | V

POSSESSOR |Brandon Cronenberg | Canada-UK 2020 | Cult | V

THE REASON I JUMP | Jerry Rothwell | UK 2020 | V

RELIC |Natalie Erika James | Australia-USA 2020 | Cult | V

ROSE |Jennifer Sheridan | UK 2020 | Cult | V

THE SALT IN OUR WATERS | Rezwan Shahriar Sumit | Bangladesh-France 2020| Journey | V

SHADOW COUNTRY | Bohdan Sláma | Czech Republic 2020 | Debate | V

SHIRLEY | Josephine Decker | USA 2020 | Dare | V + C

SIBERIA | Abel Ferrara | Italy-Germany-Mexico 2020 | Dare | V

SOUL | Pete Docter, Kemp Powers | USA 2020 | Family | C

SOUND FOR THE FUTURE | Matt Hulse | UK-China 2020 | Experimenta | V

STRAY | Elizabeth Lo | USA 2020 | Journey | V

STRIDING INTO THE WIND | Wei Shujun | China 2020 | Create | V

SUPERNOVA | Harry Macqueen | UK 2020 | Love | V + C

THIS IS MY DESIRE (EYIMOFE) | Arie Esiri, Chuko Esiri | Nigeria 2019 | V

TIME | Garrett Bradley | USA 2020 | Debate | V + C

ULTRAVIOLENCE | Ken Fero | UK 2020 | Debate | V

UNDINE | Christian Petzold | Germany 2020 | V + C

WILDFIRE | Cathy Brady | UK-Ireland 2020 | Dare | V

WOLFWALKERS | Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart | Ireland-Luxembourg-France 2020 |Family | V

ZANKA CONTACT | Ismaël El Iraki | France-Morocco-Belgium 2020 | Create | V