Following No Other Land‘s major Oscar win earlier this week, more films capturing the plight of the Palestinian people are getting wider distribution here in the United States. This spring, Oscar-nominated director Farah Nabulsi’s TIFF-selected drama The Teacher, starring Saleh Bakri and Imogen Poots, will get a release from Watermelon Pictures. Ahead of an April 11 release, the first trailer and poster have now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “A Palestinian school teacher (Saleh Bakri, The Band’s Visit) struggles to reconcile his risky commitment to political resistance with his emotional support for one of his students (Muhammad Abed El Rahman) and the chance of a new relationship with a volunteer worker (Imogen Poots, The Father).”

Jared Mobarak said in his TIFF review, “Writer-director Farah Nabulsi brilliantly showcased the abject futility of living under occupation with her Oscar-nominated short The Present a couple years ago. By taking the seemingly mundane act of going shopping for an anniversary gift and portraying how cruelly impossible it can become when people with guns take it upon themselves to make it so, she evoked the tired frustration and unavoidable rage that Palestinians must endure on a daily basis. It should come as no surprise, then, that her feature debut The Teacher would follow suit, mirroring the additional runtime with a much more robust example.”

See the trailer below.