Taking place September 1 through 11, the Venice Film Festival has now unveiled its lineup, after a few teases of what it contains (the opening night selection of Madres Paralelas by Pedro Almodovar and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune). Among the selections are Jane Campion’s The Power of a Dog, Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter, Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, Ana Lily Amirpour’s Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter, Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God, and Edgar Wright’s The Last Night in Soho will premiere there, along with new shorts by Radu Jude and Tsai Ming-liang.
Check out the line below for the festival that will feature 50% capacity at screenings.
VENEZIA 78 – COMPETITION
Madres Paralelas, dir: Pedro Almodovar
Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon, dir: Ana Lily Amirpour
Un Autre Monde, dir: Stéphane Brizé
The Power Of The Dog, dir: Jane Campion
America Latina, dir: Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo
L’Evénement, dir: Audrey Diwan
Competencia Oficial, dirs: Gaston Duprat, Mariano Cohn
Il Buco, dir: Michelangelo Frammartino
Sundown, dir: Michel Franco
Illusions Perdues, dir: Xavier Giannoli
The Lost Daughter, dir: Maggie Gyllenhaal
Spencer, dir: Pablo Larrain
Freaks Out, dir: Gabriele Mainetti
Qui Rido Io, dir: Mario Martone
On The Job: The Missing 8, dir: Erik Matti
Leave No Traces, dir: Jan P Matuszynski
Captain Volkonogov Escaped, dirs: Natasha Merkulova, Aleksey Chupov
The Card Counter, dir: Paul Schrader
The Hand Of God, dir: Paolo Sorrentino
La Caja, dir: Lorenzo Vigas
Reflection, dir: Valentyn Vasyanovych
OUT OF COMPETITION – FICTION
Il Bambino Nascosto, dir: Roberto Ando
Les Choses Humaines, dir: Yvan Attal
Ariaferma, dir: Leonardo Di Costanzo
Halloween Kills, dir: David Gordon Green
La Scuola Cattolica, dir: Stefano Mordini
Old Henry, dir: Potsy Ponciroli
The Last Duel, dir: Ridley Scott
Dune, dir: Denis Villeneuve
Last Night In Soho, dir: Edgar Wright
OUT OF COMPETITION – NON-FICTION
Life Of Crime 1984-2020, dir: Jon Alpert
Tranchées, dir: Loup Bureau
Viaggio Nel Crepuscolo, dir: Augusto Contento
Republic Of Silence, dir: Diana El Jeiroudi
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, dirs: Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine
Deandré#Deandré Storio Di Un Impiegato, dir: Roberta Lena
Django & Django, dir: Luca Rea
Ezio Bosso. Le Cose Che Restano, dir: Giorgio Verdelli
OUT OF COMPETITION – SERIES
Scenes From A Marriage (Episodes 1-5), dir: Hagai Levi
OUT OF COMPETITION – SHORT FILMS
Plastic Semiotic, dir: Radu Jude
The Night, dir: Tsai Ming-liang
Sad Film, dir: Vasili
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Le 7 Giornate Di Bergamo, dir: Simona Ventura
La Biennale Di Venezia: Il Cinema Al Tempo Del Covid, dir: Andrea Segre
HORIZONS EXTRA
Land Of Dreams, dirs: Shirin Neshat, Shoja Azari
Costa Brava, dir: Mounia Akl
Mama I’m Home, dir: Vladimir Bitokov
Ma Nuit, dir: Antoinette Boulat
La Ragazza Ha Volato, dir: Wilma Labate
7 Prisoners, dir: Alexandre Moratto
The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic, dir: Teemu Nikki
La Macchina Delle Immagini Di Alfredo C, dir: Roland Sejko
HORIZONS
Les Promesses, dir: Thomas Kruithof
Atlantide, dir: Yuri Ancarani
Miracle, dir: Bogdan George Apetri
Pilgrims, dir: Laurynas Bareisa
Il Paradiso Del Pavone, dir: Laura Bispuri
The Falls, dir: Chung Mong-Hong
El Hoyo En La Cerca, dir: Joaquin Del Paso
Amira, dir: Mohamed Diab
A Plein Temps, dir: Eric Gravel
107 Mothers, dir: Peter Kerekes
Vera Dreams Of The Sea, dir: Kaltrina Krasniqi
White Building, dir: Kavich Neang
Anatomy Of Time, dir: Jakrawal Nilthamrong
El Otro Tom, dirs: Rodrigo Pla, Laura Santullo
El Gran Movimento, dir: Kiro Russo
Once Upon A Time In Calcutta, dir: Aditya Vikram Sengupta
Rhino, dir: Oleg Sentsov
True Things, dir: Harry Wootliff
Inu-Oh, dir: Yuasa Masaaki
HORIZONS SHORT FILMS – COMPETITION
Don’t Get Too Comfortable, dir: Shaima Al Tamimi
Techno, Mama, dir: Saulius Baradinskas
4 AM, dir: Mehdi Fikri
Sandstorm, dir: Seemab Gul
Heltzear, dir: Mikel Gurrea
Los Huesos, dirs: Cristobal Leon, Joaquin Cocina
Hair Tie, Egg, Homework Books, dir: Runxiao Luo
Il Turno, dir: Chiara Marotta
Fall Of The Ibis King, dir: Josh O’Caoimh
New Abnormal, dir: Sorayos Prapapan
La Fête Des Roberts, dir: Léahn Vivier-Chapas
The Last Day, dir: Momi Yamashita
HORIZONS SHORT FILMS – OUT OF COMPETITION
Ato, dir: Barbara Paz
Diario Di Una Passeggiata, dir: Giuseppe Piccioni
BIENNALE COLLEGE – CINEMA
Al Oriente, dir: José Maria Aviles
Nuestros Dias Mas Felices, dir: Sol Berreuzo Pichon-Rivière
La Santa Piccola, dir: Silvia Brunelli
The Cathedral, dir: Ricky D’Ambrose
Mon Pere, Le Diable, dir: Ellie Foumbi
La Tana, dir: Beatrice Baldacci
BIENNALE COLLEGE CINEMA – VIRTUAL REALITY
Lavrynthos, dirs: Fabito Rychter, Amir Admoni