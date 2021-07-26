Taking place September 1 through 11, the Venice Film Festival has now unveiled its lineup, after a few teases of what it contains (the opening night selection of Madres Paralelas by Pedro Almodovar and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune). Among the selections are Jane Campion’s The Power of a Dog, Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter, Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, Ana Lily Amirpour’s Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter, Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God, and Edgar Wright’s The Last Night in Soho will premiere there, along with new shorts by Radu Jude and Tsai Ming-liang.

Check out the line below for the festival that will feature 50% capacity at screenings.

VENEZIA 78 – COMPETITION

Madres Paralelas, dir: Pedro Almodovar

Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon, dir: Ana Lily Amirpour

Un Autre Monde, dir: Stéphane Brizé

The Power Of The Dog, dir: Jane Campion

America Latina, dir: Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo

L’Evénement, dir: Audrey Diwan

Competencia Oficial, dirs: Gaston Duprat, Mariano Cohn

Il Buco, dir: Michelangelo Frammartino

Sundown, dir: Michel Franco

Illusions Perdues, dir: Xavier Giannoli

The Lost Daughter, dir: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Spencer, dir: Pablo Larrain

Freaks Out, dir: Gabriele Mainetti

Qui Rido Io, dir: Mario Martone

On The Job: The Missing 8, dir: Erik Matti

Leave No Traces, dir: Jan P Matuszynski

Captain Volkonogov Escaped, dirs: Natasha Merkulova, Aleksey Chupov

The Card Counter, dir: Paul Schrader

The Hand Of God, dir: Paolo Sorrentino

La Caja, dir: Lorenzo Vigas

Reflection, dir: Valentyn Vasyanovych

OUT OF COMPETITION – FICTION

Il Bambino Nascosto, dir: Roberto Ando

Les Choses Humaines, dir: Yvan Attal

Ariaferma, dir: Leonardo Di Costanzo

Halloween Kills, dir: David Gordon Green

La Scuola Cattolica, dir: Stefano Mordini

Old Henry, dir: Potsy Ponciroli

The Last Duel, dir: Ridley Scott

Dune, dir: Denis Villeneuve

Last Night In Soho, dir: Edgar Wright

OUT OF COMPETITION – NON-FICTION

Life Of Crime 1984-2020, dir: Jon Alpert

Tranchées, dir: Loup Bureau

Viaggio Nel Crepuscolo, dir: Augusto Contento

Republic Of Silence, dir: Diana El Jeiroudi

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, dirs: Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine

Deandré#Deandré Storio Di Un Impiegato, dir: Roberta Lena

Django & Django, dir: Luca Rea

Ezio Bosso. Le Cose Che Restano, dir: Giorgio Verdelli

OUT OF COMPETITION – SERIES

Scenes From A Marriage (Episodes 1-5), dir: Hagai Levi

OUT OF COMPETITION – SHORT FILMS

Plastic Semiotic, dir: Radu Jude

The Night, dir: Tsai Ming-liang

Sad Film, dir: Vasili

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Le 7 Giornate Di Bergamo, dir: Simona Ventura

La Biennale Di Venezia: Il Cinema Al Tempo Del Covid, dir: Andrea Segre

HORIZONS EXTRA

Land Of Dreams, dirs: Shirin Neshat, Shoja Azari

Costa Brava, dir: Mounia Akl

Mama I’m Home, dir: Vladimir Bitokov

Ma Nuit, dir: Antoinette Boulat

La Ragazza Ha Volato, dir: Wilma Labate

7 Prisoners, dir: Alexandre Moratto

The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic, dir: Teemu Nikki

La Macchina Delle Immagini Di Alfredo C, dir: Roland Sejko

HORIZONS

Les Promesses, dir: Thomas Kruithof

Atlantide, dir: Yuri Ancarani

Miracle, dir: Bogdan George Apetri

Pilgrims, dir: Laurynas Bareisa

Il Paradiso Del Pavone, dir: Laura Bispuri

The Falls, dir: Chung Mong-Hong

El Hoyo En La Cerca, dir: Joaquin Del Paso

Amira, dir: Mohamed Diab

A Plein Temps, dir: Eric Gravel

107 Mothers, dir: Peter Kerekes

Vera Dreams Of The Sea, dir: Kaltrina Krasniqi

White Building, dir: Kavich Neang

Anatomy Of Time, dir: Jakrawal Nilthamrong

El Otro Tom, dirs: Rodrigo Pla, Laura Santullo

El Gran Movimento, dir: Kiro Russo

Once Upon A Time In Calcutta, dir: Aditya Vikram Sengupta

Rhino, dir: Oleg Sentsov

True Things, dir: Harry Wootliff

Inu-Oh, dir: Yuasa Masaaki

HORIZONS SHORT FILMS – COMPETITION

Don’t Get Too Comfortable, dir: Shaima Al Tamimi

Techno, Mama, dir: Saulius Baradinskas

4 AM, dir: Mehdi Fikri

Sandstorm, dir: Seemab Gul

Heltzear, dir: Mikel Gurrea

Los Huesos, dirs: Cristobal Leon, Joaquin Cocina

Hair Tie, Egg, Homework Books, dir: Runxiao Luo

Il Turno, dir: Chiara Marotta

Fall Of The Ibis King, dir: Josh O’Caoimh

New Abnormal, dir: Sorayos Prapapan

La Fête Des Roberts, dir: Léahn Vivier-Chapas

The Last Day, dir: Momi Yamashita

HORIZONS SHORT FILMS – OUT OF COMPETITION

Ato, dir: Barbara Paz

Diario Di Una Passeggiata, dir: Giuseppe Piccioni

BIENNALE COLLEGE – CINEMA

Al Oriente, dir: José Maria Aviles

Nuestros Dias Mas Felices, dir: Sol Berreuzo Pichon-Rivière

La Santa Piccola, dir: Silvia Brunelli

The Cathedral, dir: Ricky D’Ambrose

Mon Pere, Le Diable, dir: Ellie Foumbi

La Tana, dir: Beatrice Baldacci

BIENNALE COLLEGE CINEMA – VIRTUAL REALITY

Lavrynthos, dirs: Fabito Rychter, Amir Admoni