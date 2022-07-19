While the new premieres at the world’s greatest film festivals usually garner much of the spotlight, the lineup of restorations should be equally as exciting to any cinephile. Venice Film Festival, which kicks off its 79th edition from August 31-September 10, has now unveiled the lineup of the Classics section.

Featuring Jacques Tourner’s Canyon Passage, Seijun Suzuki’s Branded to Kill, Edward Yang’s A Confucian Confusion, plus films by Peter Greenaway, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Yasujirō Ozu, Satyajit Ray, Jean Renoir, and more, it’s an embarrassment of riches. If you don’t happen to be in Venice later next month, hopefully we’ll get news of home video releases for these in the coming year.

See the lineup below via Screen Daily.

Teresa The Thief (Teresa La Ladra)(Italy, 1973)
Dir. Carlo Di Palma 
Restored by: Cineteca Nazionale

My Little Loves (Mes Petites Amoureuses) (France, 1974)
Dir. Jean Eustache 
Restored by: Les Films du Losange

The Draughtsman’s Contract (UK, 1982)
Dir. Peter Greenaway
Restored by: BFI national archive

Profound Desires Of The Gods (Kamigami No Fukaki Yokuno) (Japan, 1968) KAMIGAMI NO FUKAKI YOKUBO (PROFOUND DESIRES OF THE GODS)
Dir. Shōhei Imamura 
Restored by: Nikkatsu

The Ear (Ucho) (Czechoslovakia, 1969) Dir. Karel Kachyna
Restored by: Národní Filmový Archiv / National Film Archive

The Little Brother (Bratan) (USSR, 1991) 
Dir. Bakhtyar Khudojnazarov 
Restored by: Veit Helmer-Filmproduktion

Cavalcade(US, 1933)
Dir. Frank Lloyd 
Restored by: The Film Foundation / Walt Disney Picture

Therese And Isabelle(Fr-Ger-US-NL, 1968)
Dir. Radley Metzger 
Restored by: NWR-Denmark / Cinema Preservation Alliance-U.S.

A Hen In The Wind (Kaze No Naka No Mendori) (Japan, 1948) 
Dir. Yasujirō Ozu
Restored by: Shochiku

Theorem (Teorema) (Italy, 1968)
Dir. Pier Paolo Pasolini
Restored by: Cineteca di Bologna

The Chess Players (Shatranj Ke Khilari) (India, 1977) 
Dir, Satyajit Ray 
Restored by: The National Film Archive of India

The Elusive Corporal(le caporal épinglé) (France, 1962)
Dir. Jean Renoir
Restored by: StudioCanal

March On Rome (La Marcia Su Roma) (Italy, 1962)
Dir. Dino Risi 
Restored by: Cineteca NazionaleCrazy Desire (La Voglia Matta) (Italy, 1962) 
Dir. Luciano Salce 
Restored by: Cineteca Nazionale

Branded To Kill (Koroshi No Rakuin) (Japan, 1967)
Dir. Seijun Suzuki
Restored by: Nikkatsu

Canyon Passage (US, 1946)
Dir. Jacques Tourneur
Restored by: Universal Pictures / The Film Foundation

The Black Cat (US, 1934)
Dir. Edgar G. Ulmer
Restored by: Universal Pictures

A Confucian Confusion (Duli Shidai) (Taiwan, 1994)
Dir. Edward Yang
Restored by: Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute

