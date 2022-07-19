While the new premieres at the world’s greatest film festivals usually garner much of the spotlight, the lineup of restorations should be equally as exciting to any cinephile. Venice Film Festival, which kicks off its 79th edition from August 31-September 10, has now unveiled the lineup of the Classics section.

Featuring Jacques Tourner’s Canyon Passage, Seijun Suzuki’s Branded to Kill, Edward Yang’s A Confucian Confusion, plus films by Peter Greenaway, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Yasujirō Ozu, Satyajit Ray, Jean Renoir, and more, it’s an embarrassment of riches. If you don’t happen to be in Venice later next month, hopefully we’ll get news of home video releases for these in the coming year.

See the lineup below via Screen Daily.

Teresa The Thief (Teresa La Ladra)(Italy, 1973)

Dir. Carlo Di Palma

Restored by: Cineteca Nazionale

My Little Loves (Mes Petites Amoureuses) (France, 1974)

Dir. Jean Eustache

Restored by: Les Films du Losange

The Draughtsman’s Contract (UK, 1982)

Dir. Peter Greenaway

Restored by: BFI national archive

Profound Desires Of The Gods (Kamigami No Fukaki Yokuno) (Japan, 1968) KAMIGAMI NO FUKAKI YOKUBO (PROFOUND DESIRES OF THE GODS)

Dir. Shōhei Imamura

Restored by: Nikkatsu

The Ear (Ucho) (Czechoslovakia, 1969) Dir. Karel Kachyna

Restored by: Národní Filmový Archiv / National Film Archive

The Little Brother (Bratan) (USSR, 1991)

Dir. Bakhtyar Khudojnazarov

Restored by: Veit Helmer-Filmproduktion

Cavalcade(US, 1933)

Dir. Frank Lloyd

Restored by: The Film Foundation / Walt Disney Picture

Therese And Isabelle(Fr-Ger-US-NL, 1968)

Dir. Radley Metzger

Restored by: NWR-Denmark / Cinema Preservation Alliance-U.S.

A Hen In The Wind (Kaze No Naka No Mendori) (Japan, 1948)

Dir. Yasujirō Ozu

Restored by: Shochiku

Theorem (Teorema) (Italy, 1968)

Dir. Pier Paolo Pasolini

Restored by: Cineteca di Bologna

The Chess Players (Shatranj Ke Khilari) (India, 1977)

Dir, Satyajit Ray

Restored by: The National Film Archive of India

The Elusive Corporal(le caporal épinglé) (France, 1962)

Dir. Jean Renoir

Restored by: StudioCanal

March On Rome (La Marcia Su Roma) (Italy, 1962)

Dir. Dino Risi

Restored by: Cineteca NazionaleCrazy Desire (La Voglia Matta) (Italy, 1962)

Dir. Luciano Salce

Restored by: Cineteca Nazionale

Branded To Kill (Koroshi No Rakuin) (Japan, 1967)

Dir. Seijun Suzuki

Restored by: Nikkatsu

Canyon Passage (US, 1946)

Dir. Jacques Tourneur

Restored by: Universal Pictures / The Film Foundation

The Black Cat (US, 1934)

Dir. Edgar G. Ulmer

Restored by: Universal Pictures

A Confucian Confusion (Duli Shidai) (Taiwan, 1994)

Dir. Edward Yang

Restored by: Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute