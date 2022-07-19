While the new premieres at the world’s greatest film festivals usually garner much of the spotlight, the lineup of restorations should be equally as exciting to any cinephile. Venice Film Festival, which kicks off its 79th edition from August 31-September 10, has now unveiled the lineup of the Classics section.
Featuring Jacques Tourner’s Canyon Passage, Seijun Suzuki’s Branded to Kill, Edward Yang’s A Confucian Confusion, plus films by Peter Greenaway, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Yasujirō Ozu, Satyajit Ray, Jean Renoir, and more, it’s an embarrassment of riches. If you don’t happen to be in Venice later next month, hopefully we’ll get news of home video releases for these in the coming year.
See the lineup below via Screen Daily.
Teresa The Thief (Teresa La Ladra)(Italy, 1973)
Dir. Carlo Di Palma
Restored by: Cineteca Nazionale
My Little Loves (Mes Petites Amoureuses) (France, 1974)
Dir. Jean Eustache
Restored by: Les Films du Losange
The Draughtsman’s Contract (UK, 1982)
Dir. Peter Greenaway
Restored by: BFI national archive
Profound Desires Of The Gods (Kamigami No Fukaki Yokuno) (Japan, 1968) KAMIGAMI NO FUKAKI YOKUBO (PROFOUND DESIRES OF THE GODS)
Dir. Shōhei Imamura
Restored by: Nikkatsu
The Ear (Ucho) (Czechoslovakia, 1969) Dir. Karel Kachyna
Restored by: Národní Filmový Archiv / National Film Archive
The Little Brother (Bratan) (USSR, 1991)
Dir. Bakhtyar Khudojnazarov
Restored by: Veit Helmer-Filmproduktion
Cavalcade(US, 1933)
Dir. Frank Lloyd
Restored by: The Film Foundation / Walt Disney Picture
Therese And Isabelle(Fr-Ger-US-NL, 1968)
Dir. Radley Metzger
Restored by: NWR-Denmark / Cinema Preservation Alliance-U.S.
A Hen In The Wind (Kaze No Naka No Mendori) (Japan, 1948)
Dir. Yasujirō Ozu
Restored by: Shochiku
Theorem (Teorema) (Italy, 1968)
Dir. Pier Paolo Pasolini
Restored by: Cineteca di Bologna
The Chess Players (Shatranj Ke Khilari) (India, 1977)
Dir, Satyajit Ray
Restored by: The National Film Archive of India
The Elusive Corporal(le caporal épinglé) (France, 1962)
Dir. Jean Renoir
Restored by: StudioCanal
March On Rome (La Marcia Su Roma) (Italy, 1962)
Dir. Dino Risi
Restored by: Cineteca NazionaleCrazy Desire (La Voglia Matta) (Italy, 1962)
Dir. Luciano Salce
Restored by: Cineteca Nazionale
Branded To Kill (Koroshi No Rakuin) (Japan, 1967)
Dir. Seijun Suzuki
Restored by: Nikkatsu
Canyon Passage (US, 1946)
Dir. Jacques Tourneur
Restored by: Universal Pictures / The Film Foundation
The Black Cat (US, 1934)
Dir. Edgar G. Ulmer
Restored by: Universal Pictures
A Confucian Confusion (Duli Shidai) (Taiwan, 1994)
Dir. Edward Yang
Restored by: Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute