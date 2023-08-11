In one of their festival announcements, Toronto International Film Festival have unveiled some of the most exciting international offerings of the year with Wavelenghts. Featuring Jean-Luc Godard’s posthumous short Trailer of the Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars, Pedro Costa’s Daughters of Fire, Radu Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World, Bas Devos’ Here, Eduardo Williams’ The Human Surge 3, Phạm Thiên’s Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell, Angela Schanelec’s Music, and much more, it’s quite an eclectic lineup.

“Wavelengths is a testament to the range of cinema celebrated at TIFF,” stated Anita Lee, Chief Programming Officer, TIFF. “It is also evidence that artist-driven experimental films are thriving and growing a new generation of cinephiles.”

“The increasing necessity to support artists willing to take risks, break rules, and challenge the status quo — especially in our over-saturated media landscape — bears repeating,” said Andréa Picard, Senior Curator, TIFF. “Wavelengths continues to be a celebration of subversion, personal expression, and the vast, inexhaustible capabilities of cinema to enlighten, inspire, awe, resist, disrupt, and propose new ways of seeing and being in the world. With this lineup, we hope to demonstrate how Michael Snow’s legacy of mischief making and formal acumen clearly lives on.”

WAVELENGTHS FEATURES

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World Radu Jude | Romania/Luxembourg/France/Croatia

North American Premiere

Here Bas Devos | Belgium

North American Premiere

The Human Surge 3 Eduardo Williams | Argentina/Portugal/Brazil/Netherlands/Taiwan/Hong Kong/Sri Lanka/Peru

North American Premiere

Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell Phạm Thiên | Vietnam/Singapore/France/Spain

North American Premiere

Mademoiselle Kenopsia Denis Côté | Canada

North American Premiere

Mambar Pierrette Rosine Mbakam | Belgium/Cameroon

North American Premiere

Music Angela Schanelec | Germany/France/Serbia

North American Premiere

Luminaries

Nowhere Near Miko Revereza | Philippines

North American Premiere

Orlando, My Political Biography Paul B. Preciado | France

Canadian Premiere

Pictures of Ghosts Kleber Mendonça Filho | Brazil

North American Premiere

Youth (Spring) Wang Bing | France/Luxembourg/Netherlands

North American Premiere

WAVELENGTHS PAIRINGS



He Thought He Died Isiah Medina | Canada

World Premiere

preceded by

Laberint Sequences Blake Williams | Canada

North American Premiere



WAVELENGTHS SHORTS



Wavelengths 1: Quiet as It’s Kept

Borrowing its title from Ja’Tovia Gary’s latest film, this programme invites and encourages alternate modes of seeing ― through queer abstraction, repurposed fragments, and imagined memories ― as well as new forms of listening: to others, to ourselves, and to the natural world.



Bouquets 31-40 Rose Lowder | France

Canadian Premiere



Film Sculpture (1) Philipp Fleischmann | Austria

World Premiere

Film Sculpture (2) Philipp Fleischmann | Austria

World Premiere

Film Sculpture (4) Philipp Fleischmann | Austria

World Premiere

Film Sculpture (3) Philipp Fleischmann | Austria

World Premiere

It follows It passes on Erica Sheu | Taiwan/USA

World Premiere

Mast-del Maryam Tafakory | United Kingdom/Iran

North American Premiere

Shrooms Jorge Jácome | Portugal

World Premiere

Quiet as It’s Kept Ja’Tovia Gary | USA

International Premiere



Wavelengths 2: Sundown



With sensory delights, overloads, and mysteries, this programme probes the hallucinatory underpinnings of the world around us and its layered, incongruous temporalities.

Let’s Talk Simon Liu | Hong Kong

World Premiere

Light, Noise, Smoke, and Light, Noise, Smoke Tomonari Nishikawa | Japan

World Premiere

NYC RGB Viktoria Schmid | Austria/USA

Canadian Premiere

Slow Shift Shambhavi Kaul | India/USA

World Premiere

Sundown Steve Reinke | USA/Canada/Austria

World Premiere

We Don’t Talk Like We Used To Joshua Gen Solondz | USA/Japan/Hong Kong

World Premiere

Wavelengths 3: Outlines – Akerman/Costa/Godard

Bookended by a recently discovered and restored suite of Chantal Akerman’s first cinema forays and the legendary Jean-Luc Godard’s final testament, alongside the latest mesmerizing film by Pedro Costa, this special programme pays tribute to a trio of iconic artists and their intoxicating, enticing approach to sketches and outlines as a means of expression.



Chantal Akerman: Her First Look Behind the Camera Chantal Akerman | Belgium

North American Premiere

The Daughters of Fire Pedro Costa | Portugal

North American Premiere

Trailer of the Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars Jean-Luc Godard | France/Switzerland

North American Premiere



2023 Classics programme:



TIFF Classics is a cinematic legacy celebrating luminary auteurs, filmmakers, and cinematographers for the novice filmgoer and cinephiles alike.



Artie Shaw: Time Is All You’ve Got Brigitte Berman | Canada

Farewell My Concubine Chen Kaige | China/Hong Kong

L’amour fou Jacques Rivette | France

Touki Bouki Djibril Diop Mambéty | Senegal

Xala Ousmane Sembène | Senegal