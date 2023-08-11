In one of their festival announcements, Toronto International Film Festival have unveiled some of the most exciting international offerings of the year with Wavelenghts. Featuring Jean-Luc Godard’s posthumous short Trailer of the Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars, Pedro Costa’s Daughters of Fire, Radu Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World, Bas Devos’ Here, Eduardo Williams’ The Human Surge 3, Phạm Thiên’s Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell, Angela Schanelec’s Music, and much more, it’s quite an eclectic lineup.
“Wavelengths is a testament to the range of cinema celebrated at TIFF,” stated Anita Lee, Chief Programming Officer, TIFF. “It is also evidence that artist-driven experimental films are thriving and growing a new generation of cinephiles.”
“The increasing necessity to support artists willing to take risks, break rules, and challenge the status quo — especially in our over-saturated media landscape — bears repeating,” said Andréa Picard, Senior Curator, TIFF. “Wavelengths continues to be a celebration of subversion, personal expression, and the vast, inexhaustible capabilities of cinema to enlighten, inspire, awe, resist, disrupt, and propose new ways of seeing and being in the world. With this lineup, we hope to demonstrate how Michael Snow’s legacy of mischief making and formal acumen clearly lives on.”
WAVELENGTHS FEATURES
Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World Radu Jude | Romania/Luxembourg/France/Croatia
North American Premiere
Here Bas Devos | Belgium
North American Premiere
The Human Surge 3 Eduardo Williams | Argentina/Portugal/Brazil/Netherlands/Taiwan/Hong Kong/Sri Lanka/Peru
North American Premiere
Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell Phạm Thiên | Vietnam/Singapore/France/Spain
North American Premiere
Mademoiselle Kenopsia Denis Côté | Canada
North American Premiere
Mambar Pierrette Rosine Mbakam | Belgium/Cameroon
North American Premiere
Music Angela Schanelec | Germany/France/Serbia
North American Premiere
Luminaries
Nowhere Near Miko Revereza | Philippines
North American Premiere
Orlando, My Political Biography Paul B. Preciado | France
Canadian Premiere
Pictures of Ghosts Kleber Mendonça Filho | Brazil
North American Premiere
Youth (Spring) Wang Bing | France/Luxembourg/Netherlands
North American Premiere
Luminaries
WAVELENGTHS PAIRINGS
He Thought He Died Isiah Medina | Canada
World Premiere
preceded by
Laberint Sequences Blake Williams | Canada
North American Premiere
WAVELENGTHS SHORTS
Wavelengths 1: Quiet as It’s Kept
Borrowing its title from Ja’Tovia Gary’s latest film, this programme invites and encourages alternate modes of seeing ― through queer abstraction, repurposed fragments, and imagined memories ― as well as new forms of listening: to others, to ourselves, and to the natural world.
Bouquets 31-40 Rose Lowder | France
Canadian Premiere
Film Sculpture (1) Philipp Fleischmann | Austria
World Premiere
Film Sculpture (2) Philipp Fleischmann | Austria
World Premiere
Film Sculpture (4) Philipp Fleischmann | Austria
World Premiere
Film Sculpture (3) Philipp Fleischmann | Austria
World Premiere
It follows It passes on Erica Sheu | Taiwan/USA
World Premiere
Mast-del Maryam Tafakory | United Kingdom/Iran
North American Premiere
Shrooms Jorge Jácome | Portugal
World Premiere
Quiet as It’s Kept Ja’Tovia Gary | USA
International Premiere
Wavelengths 2: Sundown
With sensory delights, overloads, and mysteries, this programme probes the hallucinatory underpinnings of the world around us and its layered, incongruous temporalities.
Let’s Talk Simon Liu | Hong Kong
World Premiere
Light, Noise, Smoke, and Light, Noise, Smoke Tomonari Nishikawa | Japan
World Premiere
NYC RGB Viktoria Schmid | Austria/USA
Canadian Premiere
Slow Shift Shambhavi Kaul | India/USA
World Premiere
Sundown Steve Reinke | USA/Canada/Austria
World Premiere
We Don’t Talk Like We Used To Joshua Gen Solondz | USA/Japan/Hong Kong
World Premiere
Wavelengths 3: Outlines – Akerman/Costa/Godard
Bookended by a recently discovered and restored suite of Chantal Akerman’s first cinema forays and the legendary Jean-Luc Godard’s final testament, alongside the latest mesmerizing film by Pedro Costa, this special programme pays tribute to a trio of iconic artists and their intoxicating, enticing approach to sketches and outlines as a means of expression.
Chantal Akerman: Her First Look Behind the Camera Chantal Akerman | Belgium
North American Premiere
The Daughters of Fire Pedro Costa | Portugal
North American Premiere
Trailer of the Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars Jean-Luc Godard | France/Switzerland
North American Premiere
2023 Classics programme:
TIFF Classics is a cinematic legacy celebrating luminary auteurs, filmmakers, and cinematographers for the novice filmgoer and cinephiles alike.
Artie Shaw: Time Is All You’ve Got Brigitte Berman | Canada
Farewell My Concubine Chen Kaige | China/Hong Kong
L’amour fou Jacques Rivette | France
Touki Bouki Djibril Diop Mambéty | Senegal
Xala Ousmane Sembène | Senegal