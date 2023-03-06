Brothers and screenwriting partners Michael Rasmussen and Shawn Rasmussen provided some fun, creature-based thrillers back in 2019 with Crawl and now they are back with their next script, The Unheard. Directed by Jeffrey A. Brown, who last made a splash early in the pandemic with The Beach House, the first trailer has arrived ahead of a Shudder release at the end of the month.

Starring Lachlan Watson, Michele Hicks, Shunori Ramanathan, Brendan Meyer, Nick Sandow, Boyana Balta, Beckett Guest, and Michelle Violette, here’s the synopsis: “After undergoing an experimental procedure to restore her damaged hearing, 20-year-old Chloe Grayden begins to suffer from auditory hallucinations seemingly related to the mysterious disappearance of her mother.”

Check out the trailer and poster below.

The Unheard arrives on Shudder on March 31.