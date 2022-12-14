In one of the year’s major feats of increased accessibility for world cinema, Projectr has announced the launch of Projectr EDU, a new online streaming service presenting a curated and extensive collection of acclaimed movies, archival restorations, and award-winning documentaries from around the world, at no charge through partnerships with public libraries, universities, and other educational institutions across North America.

Kicking off this educational initiative is a partnership with The New York Public Library, making Projectr EDU’s entire collection available to New Yorkers with a NYPL card. Projectr EDU is the only film streaming platform currently available and partnered with the NYPL.

“With Projectr EDU, we’re delighted to be able to build on the success of Projectr, and open up this incredible and expanded collection of films – many not available anywhere else – to viewers at no charge. We are deeply grateful to The New York Public Library for their support of this initiative as well as our other institutional and content partners,” commented Ryan Krivoshey, President of Grasshopper Film and Projectr. “We look forward to bringing Projectr EDU to other cities and towns across North America.”

With a current library of around 1,000 titles and new films added every week, the Projectr EDU collection more than doubles the number of titles available on the Projectr TVOD site. The staggering collection features over 40 restored films from Jean-Marie Straub and Daniele Huillet, six films from Hong Sangsoo, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Asako I & II, Bi Gan’s Kaili Blues, four films from Pedro Costa, three by Tsai Ming-Liang, Bong Joon Ho’s short Influenza, plus La Flor, Her Socialist Smile, Ham on Rye, The Inheritance, and Nocturama, plus some of this year’s most essential films: Il buco, Întregalde, and Friends and Strangers. And that is only scratching the surface.

For those in New York with a library card, start streaming here and if you are involved in a local university or library and want to provide access to the collection, you can reach out at info@projectr.tv.