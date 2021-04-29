Premiering back at Cannes Film Festival in 2019, Danielle Lessovitz’s drama Port Authority will finally be arriving this summer. Executive produced by Martin Scorsese and starring Leyna Bloom, Fionn Whitehead, and McCaul Lombardi, the film follows a young man who arrives to NYC with nowhere to go. A momentary encounter with Wye (Leyna Bloom), a trans woman of color, leads him to seek her out, but things soon get more complicated as their relationship blossoms. Ahead of a May 28 release, the first trailer and poster have arrived.

Ed Frankl said in his review, “A deceptively simple romance doesn’t take away that there is something quietly radical at work in the New York love story Port Authority, set in the underground Kiki ballroom dance community. This is grounded in a believable reality, directed by first-timer Danielle Lessovitz, executive produced by Martin Scorsese and starring a promising Fionn Whitehead and Leyna Bloom, the first trans woman of color to headline a film at Cannes.”

Watch the trailer below.

Port Authority opens in theaters on May 28 and arrives digitally on June 1.