If New York has the world’s greatest repertory programming (don’t let any Parisians and certainly no Californians tell you otherwise) recent weeks have been off-beat without the Paris Theater, the brief absence of which ends on September 1. The theater is reopening with a new Dolby Atmos sound system and, for the first time in 15 years, 70mm programming that includes 2001, Lawrence of Arabia, Playtime, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, plus a restrospective of sound-centric movies to give the new speakers a breaking-in––Blow Out, La Ciénaga, and a 35mm print of The Conversation among them.
See the full program below, learn more on the official site, and find a link to the Paris’ newsletter here.
70mm:
2001: A Space Odyssey
Baraka (screening in 70mm for the first time in ten years)
Lawrence of Arabia
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Playtime (screening in 70mm for the first time in ten years)
ROMA (70mm)
Top Gun
Dolby Atmos DCP:
Apocalypse Now: Final Cut
Blade Runner: Final Cut
Da 5 Bloods
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Matrix
Memoria – (Screening for the first time ever in Dolby Atmos)
A Quiet place
ROMA (Dolby Atmos DCP)
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
tick, tick…BOOM!
Sound-centric/Audio-obsessive (DCP except as noted):
Blow Out
La Ciénaga
The Conversation (35mm)
Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce
I Am Trying To Break Your Heart: A Film About Wilco
Miss Americana