If New York has the world’s greatest repertory programming (don’t let any Parisians and certainly no Californians tell you otherwise) recent weeks have been off-beat without the Paris Theater, the brief absence of which ends on September 1. The theater is reopening with a new Dolby Atmos sound system and, for the first time in 15 years, 70mm programming that includes 2001, Lawrence of Arabia, Playtime, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, plus a restrospective of sound-centric movies to give the new speakers a breaking-in––Blow Out, La Ciénaga, and a 35mm print of The Conversation among them.

See the full program below, learn more on the official site, and find a link to the Paris’ newsletter here.

70mm:

2001: A Space Odyssey

Baraka (screening in 70mm for the first time in ten years)

Lawrence of Arabia

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Playtime (screening in 70mm for the first time in ten years)

ROMA (70mm)

Top Gun

Dolby Atmos DCP:

Apocalypse Now: Final Cut

Blade Runner: Final Cut

Da 5 Bloods

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Matrix

Memoria – (Screening for the first time ever in Dolby Atmos)

A Quiet place

ROMA (Dolby Atmos DCP)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

tick, tick…BOOM!

Sound-centric/Audio-obsessive (DCP except as noted):

Blow Out

La Ciénaga

The Conversation (35mm)

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce

I Am Trying To Break Your Heart: A Film About Wilco

Miss Americana