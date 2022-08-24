Following up his World War I epic 1917, director Sam Mendes is jumping about 70 years in the future for Empire of Light, a 1980s-set tale about the power of cinema. Led by Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow, Crystal Clarke, Toby Jones, and Colin Firth, the first teaser trailer has now arrived.

Featuring a reunion with cinematographer Roger Deakins, as well as a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the story follows a romance in an English seaside town. Set to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, it’ll be interesting to see how this ode to movie-going stacks up to another film this fall, Steven Spielberg’s ode to movie-making, The Fabelmans.

See the teaser trailer below.

Empire of Light opens on December 3.