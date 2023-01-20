Each week we highlight the noteworthy titles that have recently hit streaming platforms in the United States. Check out this week’s selections below and past round-ups here.

Atom Egoyan Presents

The great Canadian filmmaker has curated a streaming series for Filmatique—”ten films which have left a strong sense visual impression,” including work by Jafar Panahi, Christian Petzold, and Andrea Arnold.

Where to Stream: Filmatique

Drone (Sean Buckelew)

The latest short by LA-based animator and Guggenheim Fellow Sean Buckelew, Drone follows an artificially intelligent Predator drone named Newton who refuses to participate in military-mandated destruction. Instead, he livestreams his ethical musings as he tours the country spreading a message of peace. Drone deftly navigates the moral complexities of remote warfare, highlighting comedy and compassion along the way.

Where to Stream: Le Cinéma Club

The Integrity of Joseph Chambers (Robert Machoian)

If the apocalypse comes, we’re all screwed. Fancying himself a survivor with a desire to provide for his family should “things go south,” Joe (Clayne Crawford) gets up before the crack of dawn, leaving wife Tess (Jordana Brewster), swapping his BMW for neighbor Doug’s (Carl Kenedy) truck, and heading into a private wooded area. His adventures (and boredom) have their charms. He imagines he’s a baseball pitcher stepping up to the plate, he struggles to reach an overlook with all his gear on, and fantasizes about bagging a buck to take home, stick in the freezer, and feed his family in the event we’re blasted back to the Stone Age. – John F. (full review)

Where to Stream: VOD

Keane (Lodge Kerrigan)

Often a re-release is granted to some long-cherished classic or cult sensation. In the case of Lodge Kerrigan’s Keane, which played the festival circuit through 2004 and received a small theatrical run in 2005, a much-underseen film has been given another chance to find the audience it’s long deserved with a brand new 4K restoration courtesy Grasshopper Film. The titular Keane (played impressively by Damian Lewis pre-Homeland and Billions) a mid-30s man suffering from schizophrenia and on a fruitless quest to find his lost daughter through the purgatory of New York City. Coming across Lynn (Amy Ryan) and her young daughter Kira (Abigail Breslin) living in precarity in the same motel, and soon finding himself taking care of the young girl while her mother tends to waiting tables. Keane begins to see her as potentially his lost daughter, which leads him down a dark path of recreating and revisiting his past. – Mitchell B. (full interview)

Where to Stream: The Criterion Channel

Paris, 13th District (Jacques Audiard)

There is no such thing as a typical Jacques Audiard film. Take his last three as examples: in 2012 he captured the trauma-induced romance between a wayfaring father and killer-whale trainer in rural seaside France in Rust and Bone; in 2015 he won the Palme d’Or for Dheepan, a film about a Sri Lankan freedom fighter who seeks refuge in Paris with the involuntary help of two strangers fronting as his wife and daughter; in 2018 he cast Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly as bickering, sharp-shooting brothers hunting down Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed in frontier-era Oregon in The Sisters Brothers. His newest, Paris, 13th District, is something entirely different. – Luke H. (full review)

Where to Stream: Hulu

Sundance Film Festival 2023

Sundance Film Festival is now underway and while we’re providing extensive coverage, you also have the opportunity to watch from home for those in the United States. To see all available tickets for online screenings, click the link here, scroll down to Single Film Ticket: Online, and click Select a Screening.

Where to Stream: Official Site

Take Me Somewhere Nice (Ena Sendijarević)

Ena Sendijarević’s gorgeous debut feature Take Me Somewhere Nice is a tale of fractured identities, a Bildungsroman that zeroes in on a teenage girl traversing two irreconcilable worlds, each demanding her undivided allegiance, none close enough to be called home. – Leonardo G. (full review)

Where to Stream: OVID.tv

The Village Detective: A Song Cycle (Bill Morrison)

It is hard to overstate how important Bill Morrison’s work is to the language and history of cinema. As much a historian as he is a filmmaker, Morrison seeks out long-lost work and brings them back to life. In often merging these rescued images with beautiful, cerebral music, a new piece of art is built atop the old, offering both a celebration of what’s been found and what is still to come. Morrison’s new feature The Village Detective: A Song Cycle is a slight departure, though no less effective. This time around the discovered film is one that was never lost. In fact, it’s a movie rather well-known in its native country of Russia. – Dan M. (full review)

Where to Stream: The Criterion Channel

