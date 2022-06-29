It’s another eclectic month for MUBI releases as they’ve announced their July 2022 slate. When it comes to new releases, highlights include Albert Birney and Kentucker Audley’s inventive Sundance hit Strawberry Mansion, Andrew Dominik’s new Nick Cave and Warren Ellis documentary This Much I Know to Be True, Camilo Restrepo’s Los conductos, Laura Wendel’s Oscar-shortlisted drama Playground, and Lucrecia Martel’s new short North Terminal.

They’ll also be featuring Johnnie To’s Drug War, King Hu’s Raining in the Mountain, Terence Davies’ Sunset Song, Bertrand Bonello’s Zombi Child, a pair of features from both Diao Yi’nan and Athina Rachel Tsangari, and much more.

Check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.

July 1 – Strawberry Mansion, directed by Albert Birney, Kentucker Audley | MUBI Spotlight

July 2 – The Wild Goose Lake, directed by Diao Yi’nan | The Electric Dark: Two Neo-noirs by Diao Yinan

July 3 – Little Girl, directed by Sébastien Lifshitz | Sébastien Lifshitz:A Double Bill

July 4 – Goldie, directed by Sam de Jong

July 5 – Towards Tenderness, directed by Alice Diop | Tales From the Periphery: The Films of Alice Diop

July 6 – Mother Joan of the Angels, directed by Jerzy Kawalerowicz | Rediscovered

July 7 – On the Job, directed by Erik Matti

July 8 – This Much I Know to Be True, directed by Andrew Dominik | Turn It Up: Music on Film

July 9 – Chevalier, directed by Athina Rachel Tsangari | Athina Rachel Tsangari: A Double Bill

July 10 – Sunset Song, directed by Terence Davies

July 11 – Bulky Trash, directed by Helke Misselwitz| Glimpses of the GDR: Helke Misselwitz’s Documentaries

July 12 – Raining in the Mountain, King Hu

July 13 – Where Are You, João Gilberto?, directed by Georges Gachot | Turn It Up: Music on Film

July 14 – Lucky, directed by John Carroll Lynch | Performers We Love

July 15 – Playground, directed by Laura Wandel | MUBI Spotlight

July 16 – Zombi Child, directed by Bertrand Bonello

July 17 – Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon, directed by Douglas Tirola | The Unusual Subjects

July 18 – All the Crows in the World, directed by Tang Yi

July 19 – Visions of Ecstasy, directed by Nigel Wingrove | Nunsploitation

July 20 – North Terminal, directed by Lucrecia Martel | Brief Encounters

July 21 – This May Be the Last Time, directed by Sterlin Harjo

July 22 – Attenberg, directed by Athina Rachel Tsangari | Athina Rachel Tsangari: A Double Bill

July 23 – Drug War, directed by Johnnie To

July 24 – By the Grace of God, directed by François Ozon

July 25 – The Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine, directed by Sergio Grieco | Nunsploitation

July 26 – Wilderness, directed by Doug Aitken | MUBI Release

July 27 – Adolescents, directed by Sébastien Lifshitz | Sébastien Lifshitz: A Double Bill

July 28 – A Letter from Yene, directed by Manthia Diawara

July 29 – Los conductos, directed by Camilo Restrepo | MUBI Spotlight

July 30 – Black Coal, Thin Ice, directed by Diao Yi’nan | The Electric Dark: Two Neo-noirs by Diao Yinan

July 31 – Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands, directed by Bruno Barreto