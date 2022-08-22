As foretold in a very peculiar but potentially promising presentation late last year, MoviePass is now officially returning. Co-founder/CEO Stacy Spikes, who took back control of the company, announced the news today that the theater-going subscription service would be returning starting Labor Day weekend, specifically on September 5.

Beginning this Thursday, August 25 at 9am ET, the official website will open a waitlist where users can go to sign up through August 30. The first applicants will be notified on Labor Day if they are accepted into the beta version of the program, which will offer subscription ranges, including $10, $20 or $30 a month depending on where you live, Business Insider reports.

There won’t be an unlimited viewing option––perhaps a smart first call considering the company’s past flame-out––and so far they have partnerships with about 25% of U.S. theaters. With the chains copying the MoviePass model for themselves since its initial shuttering, it’ll be curious to see what MoviePass does to set itself apart this time around; here’s hoping the theater offerings range beyond the multiplexes and into the arthouses once again.

See Spikes’ full announcement below.