As foretold in a very peculiar but potentially promising presentation late last year, MoviePass is now officially returning. Co-founder/CEO Stacy Spikes, who took back control of the company, announced the news today that the theater-going subscription service would be returning starting Labor Day weekend, specifically on September 5.
Beginning this Thursday, August 25 at 9am ET, the official website will open a waitlist where users can go to sign up through August 30. The first applicants will be notified on Labor Day if they are accepted into the beta version of the program, which will offer subscription ranges, including $10, $20 or $30 a month depending on where you live, Business Insider reports.
There won’t be an unlimited viewing option––perhaps a smart first call considering the company’s past flame-out––and so far they have partnerships with about 25% of U.S. theaters. With the chains copying the MoviePass model for themselves since its initial shuttering, it’ll be curious to see what MoviePass does to set itself apart this time around; here’s hoping the theater offerings range beyond the multiplexes and into the arthouses once again.
See Spikes’ full announcement below.
We are so excited to announce that we are beginning our launch sequence to bring MoviePass back. For those of you who don’t know MoviePass was sold back in 2017 to a private equity group and due to mismanagement subsequently closed its doors. Last year I, one of the original Founders, bought the company back with the plan to relaunch it. Time Magazine did a great piece that does a wonderful job of explaining the sequence of events that lead to this point.
I want to thank everyone for their support in helping us get here. So many of you have called, emailed and even stopped me on the street to show that you still had your original MoviePass card and talk about how much you loved the service. So if you were a 2012 OG or caught the wave towards the end we look forward to welcoming you back.
We will begin relaunching the service beginning Labor Day – September 5th. But prior to that we are opening up our waitlist to be able to join.
Being on the waitlist will be the only way to be able to sign up for the service in the foreseeable future. This Thursday, August 25, 2022 we will open the waitlist at 9a ET at MoviePass.com There is no cost to join the waitlist. Space will be limited and on a first come first serve basis. The engagement from the waitlist will help us to determine which markets we will open first and thereafter.
Each person who joins the waitlist will receive 10 friend invites that will activate when they sign up for the service. If you do not make it on the waitlist the only way you will be able to join in the future is to receive an invite from someone.
We are very excited to get back up and running and look forward to seeing you all at the movies soon.
Sincerely,
Stacy Spikes
Co-Founder/CEO