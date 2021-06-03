After exploring the lives of Orson Welles, Fred Rogers, and the world’s greatest backup singers, Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville’s next documentary is centered on the late Anthony Bourdain. Having passed away in 2018, the chef, writer, adventurer, and provocateur lived a fascinating, globe-trotting life and the new documentary will take an in-depth look at his journey.

Set to premiere at Tribeca ahead of a July release from Focus Features, the first trailer has now arrived for Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, which takes an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. Featuring interviews with many familiar faces in the culinary world, the trailer hints at quite an emotional experience.

Watch below.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain opens on July 16.