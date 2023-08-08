After selling to Netflix for a whopping $20 million out of Sundance Film Festival, Chloe Domont’s feature debut Fair Play is finally re-emerging this fall. Headed to Toronto International Film Festival then coming to theaters on September 29 and arriving on Netflix on October 13, the first trailer has now arrived. Starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, the battle of the sexes drama follows a young couple who both work at a hedge fund. When one of them gets a promotion, it pushes their relationship to the brink, threatening to unravel far more than their recent engagement.

Jordan Raup said in his review, “Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) are madly in love. Engendering sex at every possible opportunity, their passion is a burning one and, after a quasi-impromptu engagement, their bond has become even deeper. Heading off to work from their NYC Chinatown apartment, though, something feels off. We quickly learn they are both low-level analysts at an elite, high-pressure financial firm and, due to company policy forbidding such a romance, their relationship must be kept a secret from everyone else. Complications ensue when a promotion is up for grabs, and this secrecy plants the seed for what festers into a gripping thriller that juggles power and gender dynamics in ways both cuttingly real and gleefully absurd. Beginning with a Margin Call-esque icy slickness in this kill-or-be-killed financial worldbefore morphing into Adrian Lyne-style battle-of-the-sexes camp, Chloe Domont’s feature debut Fair Play cuts deep even as it comes dangerously close to careening off the cliff of plausibility with a screenplay that dips into sophomoric.”

