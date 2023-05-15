Kicking off next month, Tribeca Festival can often be difficult to navigate with its many sections and sidebars, but steering away from some of the star-studded films that take up the spotlight, its strongest offerings are usually in the international sections. Today we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer for Noam Kaplan’s second feature The Future, which will world premiere in the International Narrative Competition section. Starring Reymonde Amsellem, Samar Qupty, Dar Zuzovsky, Aviva Ger, and Salwa Nakkara, the film follows a world-renowned profiler who is on a mission to study the motives of a young Palestinian woman who assassinated the Israeli Minister of Space and Tourism. From their intense encounter emerges a deep examination of female identity and motherhood.

Here’s the Tribeca synopsis: “When Israel’s Minister of Space and Tourism is murdered in the lead-up to the country’s first mission to the moon, Yaffa (Samar Qupty), a young Arab university student from the occupied West Bank, confesses to the murder. Scientist Nurit (Reymond Amsalem) asks for permission to interview the assassin. As the pioneer of The Future Project, an algorithm-based program meant to predict acts of terrorism (or, if you’re Palestinian, resistance), Nurit is convinced that the unrepentant Yaffa is withholding her whole motivation. The two women face off, determined to give nothing away, over a potentially fraught series of encounters. As the truth is exposed — and the spacecraft carrying a nation’s dreams nears its destination — an increasingly disillusioned Nurit inches towards a profoundly troubling realization.”

See the exclusive trailer below for the film which is available for worldwide acquisition, repped by Intramovies.

The Future premieres on June 10 at Tribeca Festival.