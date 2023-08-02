While How to with John Wilson is closing out its brilliant, three-season run, its creator has boarded a new project that shares his passion for looking at the world––and the unique people inhabiting it––with a humorously observant eye. Emily MacKenzie and Noah Collier’s directorial debut Carpet Cowboys, executive-produced by John Wilson, begins as a peculiar look inside Dalton, Georgia––also known as the “Carpet Capital of the World”––before unexpectedly expanding to a globe-trotting adventure that fascinatingly examines expat culture, the faltering American Dream, and the search for companionship.

Ahead of MEMORY’s release of the film––which kicks off this month at Baltimore’s inaugural New/Next Film Festival, followed by an opening at NYC’s Metrograph on August 25 and LA’s BRAIN DEAD STUDIOS on September 15, then expands to select cities––we’re pleased to exclusively debut the first trailer and poster.

“I don’t see many movies that are as simple but complex as this at the same time, and once I’d seen it I knew I wanted to support these first-time feature filmmakers,” said Wilson. “This is the kind of documentary that really speaks to me, and I can’t wait for everyone to view this small, American town through the lens of the carpet industry.”

“We have been living on top of Dalton’s carpets for our entire lives, but began spending time in their birthplace six years ago,” said co-directors MacKenzie and Collier. “It was revelatory to discover that something so ubiquitous and innocuous originates in one small town we had never heard of, and it has been a curious journey to depict its stories, which are, though specific, deeply universal and American. It is a pleasure to finally put this film out and introduce the town of Dalton Georgia, the Carpet Capital of the world.”

