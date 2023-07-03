After producing such movies as The Tree of Life, 12 Years a Slave, Brokeback Mountain, A Prairie Home Companion, and Into the Wild, Bill Pohlad returned to the director’s chat with his Brian Wilson biopic Love & Mercy. He’s now back with his next feature, which finds him returning to the world of music.

Starring Casey Affleck, Zooey Deschanel, Walton Goggins, Chris Messina, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Beau Bridges, Dreamin’ Wild tells the story of music duo Donnie and Joe Emerson, whose work in the 1970s was only discovered and appreciated three decades later. Ahead of an August 4 release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Featuring the original music from Donnie Emerson, the official synopsis notes, “While the album’s rediscovery brings hopes of second chances, it also brings long-buried emotions as Donnie, his wife Nancy, brother Joe, and father Don Sr. come to terms with the past and their newly found fame.”

See the trailer below.

Dreamin’ Wild opens on August 4.