Premiering 25 years ago this January, David Chase’s crime saga The Sopranos has been a blessing and a curse for the creator. On the former side, he was behind what is still among the greatest television shows to grace the medium. On the latter, it’s been a difficult peak to live up to, the only projects he’s tackled since being his overlooked 2012 directorial debut Not Fade Away and revisiting the world in the disappointing The Many Saints of Newark, which he co-wrote and produced.

Now, Chase is finally getting back in the director’s chair for the first time in 13 years with a new feature: Deadline reports he’ll reteam with his Sopranos collaborator Terence Winter on a horror film at New Line Cinema. Chase has directing duties for the WB project, boasting a script he’ll write with Winter, marking the first time the duo have collaborated on a feature screenplay. Unfortunately, the logline is still under wraps, but we’re glad to see Chase back at work.

As we await more details, check out his recent interview celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Sopranos. He also chatted with Empire about the iconic finale, noting, “When I hear ‘Don’t Stop Believing’, when I see Meadow running towards that restaurant… it still gets me today. I don’t know what it is, whether it’s because I know the end is coming, but it gets the emotions even now.”