Established in the 1950s by André Bazin, Joseph-Marie Lo Duca, and Jacques Doniol-Valcroze, France’s Cahiers du cinéma has gone through major changes this year, with their staff quitting en masse to protest new ownership. The heralded magazine, however, has soldiered on and delivered new issues, the latest of which features their top 10 films of 2020.

Topping the list is Frederick Wiseman’s latest masterpiece City Hall, which graced their October 2020 issue this past fall. Also included are two films by Hong Sang-soo (The Woman Who Ran and Hotel by the River), the latest work by Cristi Puiu and Philippe Garrel, as well as a number of overlooked gems. Also, because of its release in France earlier this year, the Safdies’ Uncut Gems made the cut.

