Captured over three years on 16mm, the new documentary Anonymous Club goes on the road with Courtney Barnett as she tours the world for Tell Me How You Really Feel. With narration from the artist herself, recording from her audio diary, Danny Cohen’s film premiered at SXSW and will now arrive in theaters beginning July 15th.

John Fink said in his review, “A current of loneliness runs through Danny Cohen’s beautifully haunting Anonymous Club, a rich documentary filmed in 16mm chronicling little more than a year in the life of singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett. Those familiar with Barnett’s music know it ranges from the empowering, like her international hit “Pedestrian At Best” (“Put me on a pedestal and I’ll only disappoint you”), to her latest single “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight,” which represents the new direction Barnett is exploring as she attempts to slow down in her 30s. “

Watch the trailer below.

Anonymous Club opens in Los Angeles at Brain Dead Studios and in New York City at the Angelika Film Center on July 15th. See more info here.