Following The Arbor, The Selfish Giant, and Dark River, British director Clio Barnard’s latest work is once again set in Bradford and this time draws inspiration from Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s Fear Eats the Soul. The love story Ali & Ava follows Adeel Akhtar and Claire Rushbrook who play a lonely pair that find unexpected affectation for one another. Ahead of a July 29 release in theaters and Apple TV+ on August 23, the first U.S. trailer has arrived.

Jared Mobarak said in his review, “Romance is thus born when least expected. Writer-director Clio Barnard splits focus as they each wallow in their past, get excited about their present, and work through the awkwardness of contemplating dating post-40. Their rapport is sweet, in large part from Ali’s inability to slow down or stop acting with the enthusiasm of someone half his age jumping around and singing at the top of his lungs and Ava’s heart of gold where it comes to her children (biological and educational alike). For all those differences stated above, though, their union can never be something that simply manifests overnight without myriad complications. Despite Ali & Ava proving a heartwarmingly funny and rich love story, its strength truly lies in the characters’ melancholic confrontation with their underlying pain.”

See the trailer below.

Ali & Ava opens on July 29 in theaters and arrives on Apple TV+ on August 23.