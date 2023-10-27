Early into Broadcast News, James L. Brooks’ meditation on crises of intimacy and media, Aaron demurs to best friend and unrequited love, Jane: “Wouldn’t this be a great world if insecurity and desperation made us more attractive? If ‘needy’ were a turn-on?” It’s a good line––ironic, self-loathing, withering––made doubly funny for coming from the mouth of Albert Brooks, the artist perhaps most staunchly associated with the ironic, self-loathing, withering mode.

That Albert Brooks isn’t merely the acerbic nebbish he played in Brooks’ film or his own Modern Romance (or even Finding Nemo) is obvious. Who that person is is the subject of Rob Reiner’s new documentary for HBO, Albert Brooks: Defending My Life. Conceived of as a My Dinner With Andre-esque dialogue between longtime friends, with featuring a chorus of other artists weighing in––among them Jon Stewart, Steven Spielberg, Conan O’Brien, Wanda Sykes, and James L. Brooks himself––the film promises a history and historiography of an artist who saw in both stand-up comedy and film something boldly experimental and baldly speculative: connection in spite of all our crises, laughter in self-defense as much as a design for living.

Ahead of a November 11 premiere on HBO, the trailer has arrived: