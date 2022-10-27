Celebrating its 60th edition this year, the Viennale has marked the occasion by inviting six filmmakers to create trailers for the festival. Featuring work by Claire Denis, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Albert Serra, Narcisa Hirsch, Sergei Loznitsa, and Nina Menkes, the festival notes “their short works differ in tonality as well as emotion, but they all speak of cinema, its history and the world around us.”

Denis’ short pays tribute to the late Michel Subor, while the Oscar-winning Hamaguchi looks to nature and Serra to animals. Hirsch and Menkes deliver beautifully impressionistic shorts, with the former looking into her archives, and Loznitsa captures the convergence of citizens and war in the present day.

Watch below with a hat tip to MUBI and learn more about each shot on the official site.

Le Soldat by Claire Denis

Walden by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Vienna Waltz by Albert Serra

Songs from Naples by Narcisa Hirsch

Independence Day by Sergei Loznitsa

The Lioness by Nina Menkes