After writing for Silicon Valley and Eastbound and Down, as well as scripting The Long Dumb Road, Carson Mell has written, directed, and starred in a new feature titled Some of Our Stallions. Also led by Al Di and Olivia Taylor Dudley, with appearances by Tim Heidecker, David Zellner, and Mike Judge, the first trailer has arrived ahead of a July 2 release.

The oddball buddy comedy follows Beautiful Bill & Andy, newly released from a mandatory stint at a mental hospital, who are best friends. With their sanity still slipping, they attempt to reintegrate back into society by meeting like-minded women at a nearby mental health facility. With his writing experience, Mell currently has a strong grasp at dark comedy, so hopefully he succeeds in what looks like a tricky tonal balance.

See the trailer and poster below.

Some of Our Stallions opens in theaters and VOD on July 2.