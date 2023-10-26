Considering the appealing star combo of Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley, we had high hopes for Wicked Little Letters ahead of its Toronto International Film Festival premiere this fall. Unfortunately the film never managed to rise above mildly pleasant, if raunchy comedy but those in the UK and Ireland will get a chance to see the two stars trade no shortage of insults when it comes to theaters there this February. Ahead of a release, the first red band trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “A 1920s English seaside town bears witness to a dark and absurd scandal in this riotous mystery comedy. Based on a stranger than fiction true story, WICKED LITTLE LETTERS follows two neighbours: deeply conservative local Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) and rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley). When Edith and fellow residents begin to receive wicked letters full of unintentionally hilarious profanities, foul-mouthed Rose is charged with the crime. The anonymous letters prompt a national uproar, and a trial ensues. However, as the town’s women – led by Police Officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) – begin to investigate the crime themselves, they suspect that something is amiss, and Rose may not be the culprit after all.”

I said in my review, “Doing the most they can with a script that could’ve been plucked from the rejected bin of ‘90s Miramax feel-good crowd-pleasers, Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley are having the time of their lives in Wicked Little Letters. This 1920-set tale of a town turned upside-down when insulting letters start mysteriously arriving moves in the kind of amiable fashion that ensures no laugh is too daring, no emotional beat too deep, no shot anything but pleasantly lit. While Thea Sharrock’s comedy may be based on a true story, there’s little feeling of authenticity, as if watching a stage play where each performer is tasked with making sure even the nosebleed seats can glean every word.”

See the trailer below.

Wicked Little Letters opens in the UK and Ireland on February 23, 2024.