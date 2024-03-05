There’s no movie that operates quite like Med Hondo’s West Indies: The Fugitive Slaves of Liberty, a decades-spanning yet extremely cloistered musical about the horrors of slavery and colonialism––essentially the most dazzling take one could have on such blood-chilling material. Having only seen it on a less-than-ideal rip years prior, I’m pleased the film’s received a restoration (courtesy the Harvard Film Archive and Ciné-Archives) acquired by Janus Films and beginning a roll-out at Film Forum on March 22, coinciding with Anthology’s Hondo retrospective starting the same day.

Ahead of this is a trailer that (lo and behold) far exceeds what I’d seen while giving sense of Hondo’s sui generis scale. While it’s impossible to predict how things land in such an exceedingly generous time for restorations and re-releases, West Indies will engender far greater interest than most.

Find preview and poster below: