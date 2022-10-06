The words “Bressonian joy” are rarely deployed, but from Cannes onward we’ve heard almost exclusively great things about Jerzy Skolimowski’s Eo, a Balthazar spin that earned the 84-year-old director a Jury Prize and seemingly endless best-of-the-fest listings. Needless to say the wait for its opening has been felt.

Ahead of a November 18 release from Janus and Sideshow—their first since Drive My Car—we have a trailer for Skolimowski’s film, though I’d suggest holding out just a bit longer before seeing much else. As David Katz said in his review, “The barrier of language and gulf of understanding between man and animal is the subject of the quite wondrous Eo, a true surprise from the great Polish filmmaker Jerzy Skolimowski, now enjoying his mid-80s. It is adapted—freely inspired may be a better term—from Robert Bresson’s iconic 1966 film Au Hasard Balthazar; from Eo’s opening minutes any memory or sense of that masterpiece’s forbidding stature is banished—we’re dealing with quite a different animal here. No, it isn’t as good. But it’s different, and a companion piece that flatters both that film and itself.”

