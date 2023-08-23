One of the more purely pleasurable films I saw at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year was the latest from Once and Sing Street director John Carney. Flora and Son stars single mom Flora (Eve Hewson, in a great performance) and she finds a musical outlet for her son to help with his rebellious side and she ends up taking part in the hobby. Also starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the film has been set for a theatrical release on September 22 before arriving on Apple TV+ on September 29 and now the first trailer has arrived.

I said in my review, “The career of Once and Sing Street director John Carney is a curious one, reiterating the same theme in each of his most notable movies: the power of music to heal emotional wounds and reconnect broken bonds. As his latest feel-good musical dramedy Flora and Son proves, he’s got this simple yet winsome formula down pat. Despite the machinations to tug each heartstring and coerce each smile being apparent from a mile away, Carney’s lively energy, flippant humor, and embrace of earnestness makes his latest work sing.”

Flora and Son arrives in theaters on September 22 and on Apple TV+ on September 29.