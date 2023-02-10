Among the major cinematic events of 2023 are new restorations of the pioneering work by legendary New York dancer, choreographer, and filmmaker Yvonne Rainer. Restored in 4K by the Museum of Modern Art and the Celeste Bartos Fund for Film Preservation, courtesy of Zeitgeist Films and in association with Kino Lorber they’ll be presented in North American premieres starting one week from today at Metrograph. Featuring Rainer in person, the series includes Film About a Woman Who…, Journeys From Berlin/1971, Kristina Talking Pictures, Lives Of Performers, The Man Who Envied Women, MURDER and murder, and Privilege. Ahead of next week’s opening, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer for this retrospective.

“With her boundary-pushing, de-glamorized, stripped-down approach to modern dance, Rainer was already established as one of the most innovative forces in choreography before she’d started to make her first standalone films in 1972, bringing the same spirit of invention to this new medium,” reads the official series overview. “Inspired by developments in contemporary feminist film theory and her own developing lesbian identity, Rainer would create a cinematic oeuvre that revolutionized the depiction of dance on screen, while also posing a challenge to traditional filmic representations of the female body. This retrospective provides a chance to sample the transformative motion picture works of this remarkable multi-hyphenate artist, still active in the world of dance today at age 88. “

See the exclusive trailer below.

Yvonne Rainer: A Retrospective begins February 17 at Metrograph.