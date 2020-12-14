Since 1989, the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress has been accomplishing the important task of preserving films that “represent important cultural, artistic and historic achievements in filmmaking.” From films way back in 1897 all the way up to 2020, they’ve now reached 800 films that celebrate our heritage and encapsulate our film history.

Today they’ve unveiled their 2020 list, which includes Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, Kathryn Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker, Melvin Van Peebles’ Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, the Sidney Poitier-led Lillies of the Field, Ida Lupino’s Outrage, Kathleen Collins’ Losing Ground, Julie Dash’s Illusions, plus Grease, Blues Brothers, Wattstax, and more.

“The National Film Registry is an essential American enterprise that officially recognizes the rich depth and variety, the eloquence and the real greatness of American cinema and the filmmakers who have created it, film by film,” said Scorsese.

Check out the full list below and you can watch some films on the registry for free here.

1. Suspense (1913)

2. Kid Auto Races at Venice (1914)

3. Bread (1918)

4. The Battle of the Century(1927)

5. With Cara and Camera Around the World (1929)

6. Cabin in the Sky (1943)

7. Outrage (1950)

8. The Man with the Golden Arm (1955)

9. Lilies of the Field (1963)

10. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

11. Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971)

12. Wattstax (1973)

13. Grease (1978)

14. The Blues Brothers (1980)

15. Losing Ground (1982)

16. Illusions (1982)

17. The Joy Luck Club (1993)

18. The Devil Never Sleeps (1994)

19. Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

20. The Ground (1993-2001)

21. Shrek (2001)

22. Mauna Kea: Temple Under Siege (2006)

23. The Hurt Locker (2008)

24. The Dark Knight (2008)

25. Freedom Riders (2010)