One of the best works to premiere at Sundance in 2023, filmmaking pioneer Deborah Stratman’s Last Things explores the planet and our history through the point of view of rocks and minerals in formally thrilling ways. With it now set for a 35mm run at Anthology Film Archives starting next week, playing alongside shorts by Cauleen Smith and Shambhavi Kaul, we’re pleased to exclusively premiere the first trailer and poster courtesy Cinema Guild.

Here’s the synopsis: “Last Things looks at evolution and extinction from the perspective of the rocks and minerals that came before humanity and will outlast us. With scientists and thinkers like Lynn Margulis and Marcia Bjørnerud as guides and quoting from the proto-Sci-fi texts of J.H. Rosny, Deborah Stratman offers a stunning array of images, from microscopic forms to vast landscapes, and seeks a picture of evolution without humans at the center.”

Naming it one of the top 10 films of the past year, Fran Hoepfner said, “Despite its experimental nature, I believe that Last Things is––as best a thing can be––’for everyone.’ It is scary and mystical, funny and wholesome. It is both educational and profoundly entertaining.”

Watch the beautifully edited, exclusive trailer below.

Last Things opens on January 12 on 35mm at NYC’s Anthology Film Archives.