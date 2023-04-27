One of the most anticipated recent additions to the Cannes Film Festival lineup hails from Mexican director Amat Escalante, who returns to the festival after winning Best Director for Heli and whose last feature was 2016’s genre-defying thriller The Untamed, for which he won Best Director at Venice. Lost in the Night, starring Juan Daniel Garcia, Barbara Mori, Ester Exposito, Fernando Bonilla, and Maria Fernanda Osio, will debut in the Cannes Premiere section of the festival and we’re pleased to debut new images from the film, which clocks in at 113 minutes.

“Emiliano lives in a small mining town in Mexico. Motivated by a deep sense of justice, he searches for those responsible for the disappearance of his activist mother who was standing up for local jobs against an international mining company,” reads the synopsis. “Receiving no help from the police or judicial system, he finds a clue that leads him to the wealthy Aldama Family, where he meets a famous artist, his celebrity wife and their beautiful daughter. It’s not long before he has a job at their home and becomes determined to uncover the secrets beneath the surface.”

