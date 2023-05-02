Ryuichi Sakamoto’s death sent waves of shock and grief alike, the rare passing that suggested losing some necessary force in the universe. It would be true for his music alone, but the cinematic scale of Sakamoto’s contributions are equal with so many greats. Thus the list of films Metrograph are playing in their aptly named “Ryuichi Sakamoto: A Celebration” would be envy of any director: The Last Emperor, Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, an Apichatpong Weerasethakul short and presentation (about which more below), with maybe my favorite of the bunch being the great (and vastly underseen) Jun Ichikawa’s Tony Takitani.

After Apichatpong presents his short film “first light” produced for Sakamoto’s 2017 album async, Metrograph will host the U.S. debut of async surround, a surround-sound version of the album. Tickets are currently sold-out, but perhaps standby will be available day-of––surely an event waiting around Dimes Square for. In any case: a fitting exhibit of inexhaustible legacy.

