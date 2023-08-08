While we await for Hollywood to take on a big-budget reimagining of Animorphs, some international filmmakers are providing their own unique take on a kind of animal transformation. Ann Oren’s Piaffe, which premiered at last year’s Locarno International Film Festival, is a beguilingly peculiar, transfixing look at a woman who takes her job at getting in the mind of a horse a bit too seriously. Shot on 16mm, the film opens on August 25th at NYC’s Quad Cinema and on September 15th at LA’s Nuart Theatre. Ahead of a release, the first trailer and poster have arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Introverted and unqualified, Eva is unexpectedly tasked with foleying the sound for a commercial featuring a horse. As she slowly acclimates to the new job, her obsession with creating the perfect equine sounds grows into something more tangible. Eva harnesses this new physicality, becoming more confident and empowered, and lures an unassuming botanist into an intriguing game of submission. Shot on lush 16mm, PIAFFE is a visceral journey into control, gender, and artifice.”

See the trailer and poster below.

Piaffe opens on August 25.