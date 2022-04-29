A late, welcome addition to this year’s Cannes Film Festival was the latest work from Serge Bozon, director of Mrs. Hyde and La France. His new film, Don Juan, stars Tahar Rahim (A Prophet) and Virginie Efira (Benedetta) in a contemporary, playful update on the famous character of seduction. Ahead of the Cannes premiere and May release in France, the first international has now arrived and while it is sans English subtitles, we’ll update if a new version arrives.

“Jilted on his wedding day, Laurent, a stage actor playing the role of the famous seducer Don Juan, cannot help but see his ex-fiancée in every women he meets,” the official synopsis reads. “In an attempt to mend his broken heart and ego, he tries to seduce them all but none are receptive to his elaborate (and musical) advances. Meanwhile, at the theater, the leading lady quits and the production brings in Laurent’s ex-fiancée as the replacement.”

Watch below with a hat tip to The Playlist.

Don Juan opens in France on May 23 following a Cannes premiere.